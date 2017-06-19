Covenant seeking $10 million in property taxes
Another hospital tax exemption lawsuit that's been quietly looming over Champaign County taxing districts while the more prominent Carle case has held center stage has returned to the courtroom for the first time in two years, and there are millions of dollars at stake for both sides. In a lawsuit that was first filed in April 2015 and then put on hold five months later, Presence Covenant Medical Center is seeking a refund of $10 million in property taxes it paid on dozens of properties - plus interest - for several tax years from 2003 through 2012 for which it didn't have tax exemptions.
