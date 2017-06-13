Courage Connection, Junior League par...

Courage Connection, Junior League partner on matching-gift fund

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

The current and former board members of Courage Connection, along with the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana, have created a $50,000 matching-gift fund, called Match for Courage, to help provide housing and other amenities for victims of domestic violence. As of Monday, all monetary donations up to $50,000 will be matched dollar for dollar by the Junior League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC