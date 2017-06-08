City officials to subdivision residen...

City officials to subdivision residents: Lake buyer's options limited

It was a tense situation as city representatives met face to face Wednesday with Timberline Valley South residents, whose two neighborhood lakes were sold by Champaign County to a non-local organization the residents think is up to no good. A top priority for many was finding out what the purchaser, Delaware-based Nasty Joe's, can actually do with the detention lakes, used for stormwater drainage.

