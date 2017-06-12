China Shatters "Spooky Action at a Di...

China Shatters "Spooky Action at a Distance" Record, Preps for Quantum Internet

12 hrs ago Read more: Scientific American

In a landmark study, a team of Chinese scientists using an experimental satellite has tested quantum entanglement over unprecedented distances, beaming entangled pairs of photons to three ground stations across China - each separated by more than 1,000 kilometers. The test verifies a mysterious and long-held tenet of quantum theory, and firmly establishes China as the frontrunner in a burgeoning "quantum space race" to create a secure, quantum-based global communications network - that is, a potentially unhackable "quantum internet" that would be of immense geopolitical importance.

