Children's Advocacy Center gets federal grant for forensic interviewers

Mary Bunyard, a retired Champaign police detective hired in 2014 as the part-time forensic investigator at the Children's Advocacy Center of Champaign County, will stay on thanks to a $132,000 federal Victims of Crime Assistance grant awarded to the agency in June 2017 that will also enable it to create a full-time position. CHAMPAIGN - The Children's Advocacy Center of Champaign County has been awarded an ongoing federal grant that will enable it to have experts on staff who can interview child victims of sex abuse in preparation for court.

