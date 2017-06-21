Children's Advocacy Center gets federal grant for forensic interviewers
Mary Bunyard, a retired Champaign police detective hired in 2014 as the part-time forensic investigator at the Children's Advocacy Center of Champaign County, will stay on thanks to a $132,000 federal Victims of Crime Assistance grant awarded to the agency in June 2017 that will also enable it to create a full-time position. CHAMPAIGN - The Children's Advocacy Center of Champaign County has been awarded an ongoing federal grant that will enable it to have experts on staff who can interview child victims of sex abuse in preparation for court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC