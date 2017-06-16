Champaign's Youth Assessment Center m...

Champaign's Youth Assessment Center may need a new home

Two officials behind the city's Youth Assessment Center informed the Champaign City Council this week that a new building could be needed come next year. The center, currently housed at a Unit 4-owned building at 401 N. Randolph St., has operated since 2013 as a bridge between social-service providers and police, dealing with juvenile offenders and at-risk youth.

