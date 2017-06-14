Champaign woman gets probation for child endangerment

A Champaign woman who a prosecutor said allowed her girlfriend to batter her child with a belt has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Tesia Jones, 28, of the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue was also ordered to engage in anger-management counseling, perform 50 hours of public service and serve 13 days in the county jail with credit for time already served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.