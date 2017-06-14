Champaign woman gets probation for ch...

Champaign woman gets probation for child endangerment

A Champaign woman who a prosecutor said allowed her girlfriend to batter her child with a belt has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Tesia Jones, 28, of the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue was also ordered to engage in anger-management counseling, perform 50 hours of public service and serve 13 days in the county jail with credit for time already served.

