Champaign, Urbana mayors' joint lette...

Champaign, Urbana mayors' joint letter urges end to state-budget stalemate

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

The mayors of Champaign and Urbana have written a letter to the state legislature urging lawmakers to end the nearly 2-year-old state-budget impasse before their cities are further hit by financial fallout. The letter was released Wednesday and is split among several subject - public works and the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement project; the allocation of revenues and the local-government distributive fund; a possible property-tax freeze; state contracts with the cities; and social-services funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Tue Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Tue Chris W 3
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Tue Chris W 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC