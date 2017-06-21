Champaign, Urbana mayors' joint letter urges end to state-budget stalemate

The mayors of Champaign and Urbana have written a letter to the state legislature urging lawmakers to end the nearly 2-year-old state-budget impasse before their cities are further hit by financial fallout. The letter was released Wednesday and is split among several subject - public works and the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement project; the allocation of revenues and the local-government distributive fund; a possible property-tax freeze; state contracts with the cities; and social-services funding.

