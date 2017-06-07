Champaign to help subdivision residents with strategy on lakes

City officials will meet with homeowners in Timberline Valley South tonight to talk about what might happen next after two detention lakes in the northwest Champaign subdivision were sold in a county auction earlier this year. The city has gathered representatives from several departments - neighborhood services, planning, legal, police and public works - that will share information on this issue, said John Ruffin, Champaign's neighborhood services coordinator.

