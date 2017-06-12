Champaign Police officer shoots fleei...

Champaign Police officer shoots fleeing man in shoulder

A 22-year-old man is recovering at an area hospital, after an officer-involved shooting in Champaign Sunday night. According to preliminary information, an officer pulled over a driver on the 400 Block of E. Washington St. The person then drove off, fled from police, and ultimately crashed into home just a couple of blocks to the south.

