Champaign police arrest man for murder of Darien Carter

A release from the Champaign police department said Marquis T. Burnett, 21, of Champaign, was picked up Wednesday evening for the first-degree murder of Darien Carter, 24. Mr. Carter was gunned down as he walked in the 500 block of East Eureka Street about 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found Burnett in a vehicle near the 2100 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.