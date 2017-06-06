Champaign man who ran from cops charged after crack cocaine found
A Champaign man who was found with crack cocaine on him as he ran from police has been charged with a felony offense. Albert D. Moore, 41, who listed addresses in the 2400 block of North Neil Street and the 3300 block of Sylvan Drive, was charged Friday with manufacture or delivery of cocaine, a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
