Champaign man gets year of probation for having cocaine

Marshawn Williams, 23, of the 600 block of East Beardsley Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to possession of a controlled substance, admitting that on Nov. 1, he had about 5 grams of cocaine in a sport utility vehicle he was driving. Both Williams and co-defendant Andrew Bell, 22, of Savoy, were arrested that day after police recognized the vehicle, which had Texas registration, as having allegedly been involved in a previous heroin deal with Bell.

