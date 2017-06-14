Champaign man gets probation for stealing friend's possessions

David Hwang, 30, of the 500 block of West Hill Street, was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 180 days of electronic home detention after admitting to Judge Roger Webber that he took items from the home of a friend in White Heath. Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson said the man had reported his house had been burglarized Jan. 18 and that several items, including a drone, a handgun and cash were stolen.

