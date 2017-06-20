Champaign man gets 20 years for drug dealing
Dequan A. Clark, 25, however, was not present to hear Judge Heidi Ladd give her reasoning Friday for that sentence. After Clark failed to show up to be interviewed for a presentence report, or at an earlier sentencing hearing, Ladd chose to proceed to sentence him in his absence.
