Champaign man facing murder charges i...

Champaign man facing murder charges in deadly shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A Champaign man is facing multiple first-degree murder charges in connection with the June 2 shooting death of a 24-year-old man. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office has announced that Marquise Burnett, 21, was arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC