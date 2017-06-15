Champaign man charged after officer h...

Champaign man charged after officer hit during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A Champaign man who allegedly hit a police officer as he sped off from a traffic stop faces a mandatory prison term if convicted. Mark Lomelino, 43, of the 400 block of North James Street, who also listed an address in Marietta, Ga., was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer in connection with events that allegedly happened the night of June 5. Police reports said about 9 p.m. that Monday, a University of Illinois police officer stopped a car for an alleged traffic violation at James and Church streets in Champaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... 1 hr Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC