Champaign man charged after officer hit during traffic stop

A Champaign man who allegedly hit a police officer as he sped off from a traffic stop faces a mandatory prison term if convicted. Mark Lomelino, 43, of the 400 block of North James Street, who also listed an address in Marietta, Ga., was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer in connection with events that allegedly happened the night of June 5. Police reports said about 9 p.m. that Monday, a University of Illinois police officer stopped a car for an alleged traffic violation at James and Church streets in Champaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.