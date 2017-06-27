Champaign man charged after baseball-...

Champaign man charged after baseball-bat beating

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A Champaign man who allegedly sought to resolve a business dispute with a baseball bat has been charged with aggravated battery. Thomas Ross, 41, who listed an address in the 500 block of North Edwin Street, is accused of striking a St. Joseph man in the head, arms and legs with an aluminum baseball bat Monday night at a residence on Monroe Street in St. Joseph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Jun 20 Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Jun 20 Chris W 3
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Jun 20 Chris W 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May '17 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC