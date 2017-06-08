Champaign man arrested over April holdup try

Alexander M. Owens, 54, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Charles Street, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant that had been issued Tuesday by Judge Brett Olmstead after Owens was charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery. State's Attorney Julia Rietz said the charges stemmed from an April 1 incident at the Circle K, 2315 W. Springfield Ave., C. About 5:20 a.m. that Saturday, a man entered the store, got a cup of coffee and a few other items and put them on the counter.

