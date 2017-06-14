Champaign library's Douglass Branch: Small but mighty
On Friday afternoon, two kids surf the web on a couple of the 25 computers available to the public at the Champaign Public Library's Douglass Branch. A few seats down, a woman clicking away at a mouse searches for jobs while an elderly woman across the way catches up on email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC