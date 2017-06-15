Champaign County treasurer retiring about 11 months early
After 45 years in the county treasurer's office, including the last 19 as the elected treasurer, Dan Welch said he plans to retire on Dec. 31, about 11 months early. Welch, 62, said he has no one in mind to replace him for the time left in his term, or in the 2018 election.
