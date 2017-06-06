Champaign County Nursing Home may need loan to meet payroll
County board members are expected to decide later this month who will manage the financially distressed Champaign County Nursing Home for at least the rest of this year. Three new firms - two from Illinois and one from Minneapolis - have submitted proposals to operate the home at the same time that the county is looking at how to get out of the nursing home business after 65 years.
