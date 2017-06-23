Champaign County Board OKs new manager, broker for nursing home
Champaign County board members Thursday approved two contracts regarding the operation of the troubled Champaign County Nursing Home: one for a new manager beginning July 1, and the other for a firm to broker the sale or transfer of the facility. The first was approved unanimously as part of the board's consent agenda.
