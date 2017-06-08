Champaign council approves Neil-corri...

Champaign council approves Neil-corridor redevelopment deal

Travelers heading to downtown Champaign on Neil Street from Interstate 74 will get a change of scenery after the city council voted this week to give final approval for redeveloping that corridor. The unanimous vote puts the city into a $100,000 agreement with Champaign-based Ratio Architects, which will serve as the project's developer.

