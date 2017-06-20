Centennial grad Dill chosen as Champaign County's newest judge
Presiding Judge Tom Difanis confirmed Tuesday that Adam Dill, 40, of Monticello, has been selected from a field of 22 applicants to fill Holly Clemons' seat. She's retiring July 7. Dill will be sworn in July 10. Dill currently works for the Champaign law firm of Erwin, Martinkus & Cole Ltd., where he's been for the last five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|2 hr
|Chris W
|3
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|2 hr
|Chris W
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC