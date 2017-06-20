Centennial grad Dill chosen as Champaign County's newest judge

Presiding Judge Tom Difanis confirmed Tuesday that Adam Dill, 40, of Monticello, has been selected from a field of 22 applicants to fill Holly Clemons' seat. She's retiring July 7. Dill will be sworn in July 10. Dill currently works for the Champaign law firm of Erwin, Martinkus & Cole Ltd., where he's been for the last five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.