Census update: Bucking the trend
Qua'Maine Guy, 5, of Champaign, right makes a run for the ball as he enjoys playing at Douglass Park with his aunt, Ayanna Guy, left, and friends Raniyah Ellis, 5, of Chicago and her big sister, Raniesha Darring, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Champaign. In March, we learned that Champaign County was one of just 13 in the Land of Lincoln to have more people as of July 1, 2016, than it did on July 1, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Wed
|Tom
|2
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC