Cast Announced for Definition Theatre Company's Chicago Debut of an Octoroon

Definition Theatre Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips and Managing Director Neel McNeill, announces casting for the first play of its 2017-2018 season, the Chicago premiere of An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins , produced in association with Goodman Theatre . An Octoroon is directed by Goodman Theatre Resident Director Chuck Smith and runs July 21 - August 20, 2017 in the Richard Christiansen Theater at Victory Gardens Theater , 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue, as part of Definition's tenure in the Victory Gardens Resident Theater Program.

