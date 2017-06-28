Beginning Teacher Conference set July...

Beginning Teacher Conference set July 17-19 at I Hotel

The University of Illinois College of Education and Illinois New Teacher Collaborative are hosting the eighth annual Beginning Teacher Conference from July 17-19 at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign. Educators who are fresh out of their first year of teaching pre-kindergarten though 12th grade are invited to the event, which helps them implement strategies in their classrooms and counts towards their annual professional-development requirements.

