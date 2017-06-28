Beginning Teacher Conference set July 17-19 at I Hotel
The University of Illinois College of Education and Illinois New Teacher Collaborative are hosting the eighth annual Beginning Teacher Conference from July 17-19 at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign. Educators who are fresh out of their first year of teaching pre-kindergarten though 12th grade are invited to the event, which helps them implement strategies in their classrooms and counts towards their annual professional-development requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|20 hr
|Tom
|2
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC