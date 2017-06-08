Area history, June 8, 2017
In 1917, Glen C. Frazier, a clerk in the Champaign post office, was transferred to Rantoul to assist with the post office there. He was being "loaned" to the Rantoul office, which had been swamped with mail for the aviation field under constriction there.
