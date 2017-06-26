Area history, June 26, 2017

Area history, June 26, 2017

In 1917, three French aviators who were in the United States to inspect airplanes an visit aviation training schools came to Champaign to visit the training camp under construction in Rantoul. They were being led around the U.S. by Captain Edwards of the U.S. aviation corps.

