Area history, June 20, 2017
In 1917, Midwest Knitting Mills, at Neil and Green streets in Champaign, had reportedly landed a contract for 50,000 dozen pairs of men's drawers. It was understood that it was a war contract, but none of the officers of the company was in town to confirm.
Read more at The News-Gazette.
