Area history, June 14, 2017

In 1917, an American flag, 16 by 20 feet in dimension, was to fly over the Illinois Central shops in north Champaign. A special coach from the Illinois Central depot in Champaign carried a number of people to the roundhouse to attend the flag-raising at 12:30 p.m. The flag was raised on a pole 75 feet high, at the base of which was a flower bed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.