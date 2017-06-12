Apartment fire causes $15,000 in damage
The Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments worked late Monday night to put out an apartment fire at 56 East Healey Street in Champaign. Crews arrived on scene at 9:43 p.m., on scene crews reported fire coming ftom a third-flood balcony of a three-story apartment building.
