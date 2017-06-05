ALA awards 2017 Diversity Research Gr...

ALA awards 2017 Diversity Research Grants

The American Library Association's Office for Diversity, Literacy and Outreach Services has announced the recipients of the Diversity Research Grant for 2017-2018. The grants consist of a one-time $2,500 award for original research.

