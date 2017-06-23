A Life Remembered: USS Indianapolis survivor 'got 72 bonus years'
Don McCall worked hard laying bricks and played a good golf game into his later years - a happy family man, but one who never got over the tragic sinking of the USS Indianapolis in World War II, when he jumped off the side into waters that were eventually full of sharks. "He had a great, great life after going through what he did," daughter Peggy Campo said.
