24-year-old man killed in Champaign shooting
Multiple reports of gunfire brought Champaign police to the 500 block of East Eureka Street about 6:14 p.m. Police located a victim, who was immediately taken to an area hospital. He later died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police reported.
