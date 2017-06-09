10-year-old Camargo girl killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-57

A 10-year-old Camargo girl died in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on southbound Interstate 57 in Champaign. According to a state police report, at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, Steven Kruse, 37, of Mattoon was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee south on I-57 near milepost 237, about a quarter-mile south of the Mattis Avenue overpass, when he became distracted inside his vehicle and crashed into a Chevy Cobalt driven by Debra Conner, 58, of Mattoon that was stuck in traffic.

