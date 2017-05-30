1 killed in deadly Champaign shooting

1 killed in deadly Champaign shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Champaign police say officers were sent to the 500 block of East Eureka Street for reports of gunfire. Upon arriving, officers say the found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC