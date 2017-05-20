Weekend Planner: Songs for the young

Weekend Planner: Songs for the young

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The News-Gazette

Trained opera singers Jason and Nicole Morgan are shown with their 5-year-old son, Maxwell, on Wednesday at their home in Savoy. Maxwell suffered strokes within 24 hours of his birth; his parents' annual concert to benefit the Children's Hemiplegia and Stroke Association is set for Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC