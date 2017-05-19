Villanueva Splashes Down In Champaign
Emma Villanueva is the new Community Engagement Manager at WBGL in Champaign, IL. Emma joins the station after graduating from Cedarville University earlier in May with a degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media.
