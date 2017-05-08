Urbana police seeking 2 for credit card number theft
The Urbana Police Department needs your help in identifying two people wanted in connection with the theft and unauthorized use of debit and credit card numbers. Urbana police say this incident happened on April 9, 2017 when stolen debit/credit card numbers, used via cloned cards, were used at a grocery store to buy a $200 gift card and other inexpensive items.
