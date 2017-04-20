Urbana man given probation for cocaine possession

An Urbana man who pleaded guilty to possessing less than a gram of cocaine last summer has been sentenced to 30 months of probation. In return for Leshoure's admission that on Aug. 18 he had four-tenths of a gram of cocaine in his pants pocket, Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan dismissed a different case in which Leshoure was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

