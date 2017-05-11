Urbana man gets nine years for selling drugs, having gun

An Urbana man who admitted having a gun in a car after a drug transaction in Champaign last summer has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Mark A. Washington, 23, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of West Beslin Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

