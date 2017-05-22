Urbana man facing home invasion, batt...

Urbana man facing home invasion, battery charges

Urbana police say officers went to an apartment in the 1200 block of South Lierman at about 3:11 a.m. for a report of a home invasion. Detectives say a 911 call was placed, during which the caller said that an armed man was trying to kick down her door, and that the call ended after the caller said the man had entered the apartment and was holding her "hostage."

