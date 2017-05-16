Urbana man facing gun charges
An Urbana man who allegedly fired a gun in a house in that city has been criminally charged for doing so. Jovonie Jackson, 28, who listed addresses in the 700 block of West California Avenue and in the 400 block of West Washington Street, Champaign, was charged Monday with aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC