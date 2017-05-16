Urbana man facing gun charges

An Urbana man who allegedly fired a gun in a house in that city has been criminally charged for doing so. Jovonie Jackson, 28, who listed addresses in the 700 block of West California Avenue and in the 400 block of West Washington Street, Champaign, was charged Monday with aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

