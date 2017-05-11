UPDATED: 3 UI football players charged with burglary, robbery
Illinois football players, from left, Darta Lee, Zarrian Holcombe and Howard Watkins during arraignment at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Thursday May 11, 2017. New 2:47 p.m. Thursday: Three suspended Illini football players charged in an armed robbery prank will have to come up with $15,000 each to be released from jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC