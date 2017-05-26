Unit 4 referendum update: District us...

Unit 4 referendum update: District using summer to plan

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Summer vacation is officially underway for thousands of Champaign students, but planning for a massive upgrade of six district schools will continue in earnest during the break. The bulldozers aren't quite ready to move in, but lots of behind-the-scenes work will take place this summer so construction projects can kick off next spring, said school board President Chris Kloeppel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC