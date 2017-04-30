UI statue give women engineers their moment in the sun
Sakshi Srivastava, a graduate student in electrical engineering, began the campaign for the statue when she was a junior in the university's undergraduate program to inspire women going into the male-dominated engineering field, The News-Gazette reported. Srivastava launched an online petition drive and helped draft resolutions that were supported by the Illinois Student Senate and Academic Senate.
