UI genomics exhibit debuts at Chicago's Field Museum this weekend

A University of Illinois exhibit that lets visitors study bee brains, interact with a crop robot and watch genome sequencing in action will debut at Chicago's Field Museum this weekend. The Carl Woese Institute for Genomic Biology will present "Explore the World of Genomics" today and Saturday inside Stanley Field Hall, home to the museum's famous "Sue the T-rex" dinosaur.

