U of Illinois OKs $15.9M renovation for new medical school

The University of Illinois has approved a nearly $16 million renovation for a new medical school at the Urbana-Champaign campus. The Board of Trustees voted Thursday to spend $15.9 million to upgrade the existing Medical Sciences Building.

